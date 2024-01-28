GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR remained flat at $77.24 during midday trading on Friday. 877,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

