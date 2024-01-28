iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 268,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,737,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 66,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,875. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

