Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO remained flat at $54.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

