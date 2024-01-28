Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 117,619 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,619 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.