Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

