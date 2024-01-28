Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,882 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $206.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $173.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

