Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $59,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,199. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

