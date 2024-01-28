Tradewinds LLC. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.4% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.