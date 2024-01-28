Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

