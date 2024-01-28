Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

