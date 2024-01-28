Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

