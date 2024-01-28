Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $243.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

