DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.460-3.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.2 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

