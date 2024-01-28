DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.460-3.480 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

DD opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

