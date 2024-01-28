Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 183,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 48,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 231,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,039,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,026,000 after acquiring an additional 327,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

