Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

AJG stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

