The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

PG opened at $156.14 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

