General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.