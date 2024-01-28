Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,924 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

