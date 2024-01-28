Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.37 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.66. 164,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

