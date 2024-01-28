Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 69,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. 19,234,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,339,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

