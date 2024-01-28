Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 9,167 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 748,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,603. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

