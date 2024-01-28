3,559 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

PSX stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $140.22. 3,389,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,453. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

