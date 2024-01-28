AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 992 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. HEICO comprises approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HEI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

