AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,898,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.30.

Polaris Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. 671,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.