Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,448 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PPL by 25,537.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $63,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 2,671,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

