Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $76.18 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,703 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $76,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $88.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

