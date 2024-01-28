Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.99 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VICI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.