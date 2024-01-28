Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.