Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,829 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $77.28. 2,481,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

