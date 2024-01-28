Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 738 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.63. 647,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

