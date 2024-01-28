PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

