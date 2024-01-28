Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,600 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,229. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

