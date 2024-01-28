Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $178.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

