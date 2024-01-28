Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $81.68 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 424,072 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in General Motors were worth $81,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

