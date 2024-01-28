Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,519.60 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,391.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3,149.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

