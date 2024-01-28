Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

