Wrapmanager Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.