Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,769 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $281.29. The company had a trading volume of 131,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,671. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.97 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average is $272.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

