Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after acquiring an additional 112,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,022.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $970.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

