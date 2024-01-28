Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,402 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

