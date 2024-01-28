Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 1,246,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,648. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.