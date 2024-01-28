AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 240 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. 979,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

