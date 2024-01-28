Hobart Private Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.40. 875,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $131.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

