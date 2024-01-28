AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $121,000 Position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,567 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 2.31% of Clever Leaves worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 78.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

CLVR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 239.35%.

(Free Report)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.