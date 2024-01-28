Callan Capital LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

