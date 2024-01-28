Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

XSD stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.15. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

