AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

