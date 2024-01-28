Callan Capital LLC Purchases 202,945 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $71,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.63 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

