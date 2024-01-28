F M Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 3,194,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,830. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

